Man charged in assault of 11-year-old girl in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 47-year-old man has been charged with injuring an 11-year-old girl in St. Louis over the weekend.
The girl was walking her dog in the 2600 block of Nebraska in the Fox Park neighborhood on Saturday when Goerge DuBose walked alongside her, according to a probable cause statement. He hit the girl and knocked her to the ground, leaving a mark on her cheek.
DuBose walked away as the girl cried.
After the incident, police released surveillance images and asked for help to identify the suspect.
DuBose was later arrested and charged with assault.