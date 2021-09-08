Man charged with assault for shooting outside St. Peters music venue

Police said Keith Johnson and another man got into an argument in the parking lot when Johnson pulled out a gun and fired shots

ST. PETERS, Mo. — An Overland, Missouri, man was charged after police said he shot two people outside a St. Peters music venue week month.

Keith Johnson, 39, was charged with two counts of assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the August 31 shooting outside Diamond Music Hall.

At around 12:30 a.m., St. Peters police were called to the venue for a report of a shooting. Police said Johnson and another man got into an argument in the parking lot when Johnson pulled out a gun and fired shots.

Police said the shooting left a man and a woman injured. Their injuries were not life-threatening.

According to Diamond Music Hall’s Facebook page, there was a 50 Cent concert going on at the venue Monday night from 7 p.m. to midnight.