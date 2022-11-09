Man charged with assault after Sunset Hills police officer struck with stolen car

The Sunset Hills police officer has made a full recovery and returned to work.

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — A man was charged Monday after allegedly stealing a car and striking a Sunset Hills police officer with it more than a month ago.

Timmothy Duty was charged with second-degree assault and resisting arrest in connection with the Sept. 18 incident that left a police officer injured.

Back in September, Sunset Hills police officers saw a man trying to steal a car at about 12:30 on a Sunday morning from a parking lot at Gravois and 270.

The man got away in a stolen Ford F-250, which led to a police chase through south St. Louis and St. Louis County.

Then, at Carondelet and Interstate 55, a person in the backseat got out of the car and tried to escape. Sunset Hills police said that person is awaiting charges after being caught by St. Louis Metropolitan police.

Sunset Hills police officers approached the stolen car and gave loud verbal commands to the driver and person left in the front seat to stop and get out.

According to a press release, when the people inside the car ignored those commands, officers broke the driver and passenger windows to try to take them into custody.

The driver then accelerated the car and struck a Sunset Hills police officer in the left arm, which caused deep cuts, according to the release.

The injured Sunset Hills police officer was taken to a local hospital. He was released after a short surgery to remove the glass from his arm that caused 10 stitches.

Duty is being held on a $100,000.00 cash-only bond.

Additional charges are being sought, including two counts of tampering and property damage, both in the first degree.

The injured Sunset Hills police officer has fully recovered and returned to work.