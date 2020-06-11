Homeless man charged in connection with Belleville arson

Scott A. Stephens was charged with several fires in the downtown Belleville area

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A man has been charged in connection with several downtown Belleville fires.

According to the Belleville Fire Department, Scott A. Stephens, was charged with arson in connection with setting the following fires:

7 Grand Avenue on Oct. 21

7 Grand Avenue on Oct. 24

701 Freeburg Avenue on Oct. 31

215 South Jackson on Nov. 1

The fire department said Stephens was homeless.

The investigation was done by the Belleville Police Department and Belleville Fire Department.

Stephens remains in custody at the St. Clair County jail. His bond was set at $250,000.