ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged with murder and other crimes after police said he was involved with the death of a man found under a burning van in north St. Louis County last week.

Kevin Perkins, 30, was charged with second-degree murder, knowingly burning and tampering with evidence in connection with the March 6 incident.

The St. Louis County Police Department said officers from the North County Police Cooperative responded to the 6100 block of Ella Ave. around midnight in Wellston, near its border with the city's Hamilton Heights neighborhood.

When they arrived, they found the body of a man under the burned-out van. The Major Case Squad was called in to help with the investigation.

On Monday, police identified the victim as 51-year-old Etim O’Tudor and announced the charges against Perkins.

Perkins is being held on a $250,000, cash-only bond.

More local news:

RELATED: Your guide to Missouri's Presidential Primary

RELATED: Man gets 2 life sentences for rape, murder of Berkeley grandmother

RELATED: St. Louis County coronavirus case shows 1 exposure can mean major response