Man charged with making threat at south St. Louis County Catholic church

Randy Brown was charged with making a terrorist threat after police said he made threats at the church.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat at a south St. Louis County Catholic church Monday.

Randy Brown, a 55-year-old man from Leadwood, Missouri, was charged with making a terrorist threat, a class-D felony, for making a bomb threat at Assumption Parish on Mattis Road.

According to a spokesperson for the Catholic Archdiocese of St. Louis, Brown became distraught after seeking help at Assumption Parish. Brown did not get the extent of help that he wanted and made threats to "blow up the place." Staff escorted him outside of the church and called police as a precaution.

The Assumption Parish School was placed on a brief lockdown.

Brown was taken into custody without incident.

He's being held on a bond of $50,000.