Man charged with making bomb threat at south St. Louis County Catholic school

Randy Brown was charged with making a terrorist threat after police said he threatened to blow up Assumption Parrish School.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged Tuesday with making a terrorist threat that targeted a south St. Louis County Catholic school Monday.

Randy Brown, a 55-year-old man from Leadwood, Missouri, was charged with making a terrorist threat, a class-D felony, for making a bomb threat at Assumption Parrish School on Mattis Road.

According to charging documents, Brown walked into the school Monday asking for help. When employees asked Brown what kind of help he needed, Brown got angry and threatened to harm himself and others.

The employees told police he then threatened to blow up himself and the school.

The employees called the police and placed the school on lockdown until officers could respond. When police arrived, they found and arrested Brown.