Police: Man charged in deadly carjacking, hit-and-run could be linked to other CWE crimes

The suspect, 47- year-old Carmain Milton, is already facing charges for hitting and killing a man he carjacked

ST. LOUIS — The suspect charged in a carjacking and deadly hit-and-run could be responsible for at least one other carjacking and other crimes, police announced Thursday.

The suspect, Carmain Milton, already is facing murder and robbery charges for an incident Tuesday in the Central West End. Police said the 47-year-old is suspected of carjacking a man a little before noon on North Boyle Avenue. Police said Milton held 72-year-old Chen-Hsyong Yang at gunpoint, stole his SUV and then hit him with the vehicle while driving away from the scene.

Yang died from his injuries at a hospital.

Shortly after the hit-and-run, officers found the stolen SUV about three miles away in the 4100 block of East Prairie Avenue. Milton took off on foot before officers took him into custody.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Milton Wednesday. A day later, the a spokesperson at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said investigators believe Milton is linked to other related crimes in the area.

Another carjacking happened about 10 hours earlier and a mile away.

Police said they responded to a call at 1:25 a.m. for a "hold up" that just occurred in the 900 block of South Sarah. The victims said they were walking to their cars when the suspect approached them from behind with a gun to rob them. After taking their things, the suspect got into an Audi, belonging to one of the victims, and drove off. No one was injured.

Police investigators said they're working to see if Milton is linked to other recent crimes.

"There are several other incidents possibly connected to Milton that also occurred in the CWE in recent weeks," St. Louis police wrote in an update Thursday morning.