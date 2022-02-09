St. Louis County man charged with child abuse after death of his girlfriend's son

Dajuan Louden, 25, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, a class-A felony.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — A Florissant, Missouri, man was charged with child abuse in connection with the deadly abuse of his girlfriend's son last week.

Dajuan Louden, 25, was charged with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death, a class-A felony.

Police were called to an apartment on the 3200 block of Cross Keys Drive on Feb. 1 for a report of the sudden death of a boy.

According to charging documents, Louden admitted to "aggressively grabbing" and punching his girlfriend's 2-year-old son during the investigation.

Louden was arrested and is being held on a $200,000 bond.