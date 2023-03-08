Man charged in connection with deadly gas station shooting

Johnny Phillips, a 49-year-old St. Louis man, was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Terrence Wortham.

ST. LOUIS — A man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting inside a St. Louis gas station in January.

Johnny Phillips, a 49-year-old St. Louis man, was charged with first-degree murder Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of Terrence Wortham. He is currently in custody in Ste. Genevieve County on unrelated charges, according to a statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

St. Louis police said the shooting happened on Jan. 16 at about 10:15 p.m. Police said they were called to a Conoco Gas Station on the 1300 block of Gravois Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Police said Phillips walked into the store and shot Wortham while Wortham was trying to buy something. They said Phillips fled the scene before officers arrived.

