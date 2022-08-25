Man charged in crash involving golf cart, stolen car in downtown St. Louis

A warrant was issued for his arrest on Aug. 16. He was ordered to be held without bond when he is taken into custody.

ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he stole a pizza delivery driver's car at gunpoint, fled police and crashed into a golf cart.

Jacoby Watts, 20, was charged with five felonies in connection with the incidents on July 29.

According to charging documents, Watts and a "juvenile codefendant" stole a pizza delivery driver's car while the driver was dropping off an order at a home on the 3200 block of Compton Avenue. The driver told police he was trying to get his car back when the juvenile pointed a gun at him and told him to step away.

He told police Watts and the juvenile then drove away from the scene in the car, a 2019 Dodge Charger.

According to charging documents, they were still interviewing the driver when they got a call from troopers with the Illinois State Police. The troopers told officers they spotted the Charger in Illinois and were chasing it back into St. Louis.

Police said Watts led them on a chase into downtown St. Louis, where he drove onto the sidewalk and hit a golf cart. The driver of the golf cart was thrown into the air and hit his head on the pavement.

Police said Watts was arrested at the scene of the crash, but according to online court documents, Watts is no longer in custody.