Man charged with multiple crimes connected to Aug. 1 shooting of woman during attempted carjacking

ST. LOUIS — A St. Louis man was indicted on multiple federal charges after investigators said he shot a woman multiple times while trying to steal her 2019 Kia Optima.

Loyse Dozier, 20, was charged with attempted carjacking resulting in serious bodily injury and two other crimes in connection with the incident in a Walgreens parking lot on North Grand Boulevard earlier this month.

On Aug. 1, officers on the scene located the woman who had been shot in the chest during what police believe was an attempted carjacking.

The victim said she was sitting in the car when the suspect approached her and told her to get out. As she was handing the keys over, the suspect shot her in the chest and then multiple other times as she was on the ground, St. Louis police said.

The suspect ran off, but police said they found a phone inside the woman's car that belonged to Dozier.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri, officers found Dozier more than a week later and took him into custody.

Police said Dozier, a previously convicted felon, had a gun on him when he was arrested.

The victim, 35, was listed in stable condition shortly after the shooting and was expected to survive.