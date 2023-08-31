Man charged in connection with deadly hit-and-run crash in Belleville

The victim was identified as 49-year-old James W. Davis.

BELLEVILLE, Ill. — A Belleville, Illinois, man was charged Wednesday in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash Monday night.

The St. Clair County State's Attorney's Office charged Dionte Miller, 45, with one count of failure to report a crash resulting in death, a class-one felony.

The charges stem from a crash involving a pedestrian shortly before 10 p.m. in the 3600 block of North Belt West.

Officers found the man on the side of the road with "significant injuries," Belleville police said. He was transported to a St. Louis-area hospital for treatment but later died of his injuries early Tuesday morning.

Police identified him as 49-year-old James W. Davis.

An investigation identified a suspect vehicle and police alerted surrounding departments of the incident.

The Swansea Police Department located the suspect vehicle in the 1600 block of North Belt West and conducted a traffic stop.

Belleville officers determined the vehicle stopped by Swansea police was involved in the incident. Police said they believed the driver was intoxicated when he was taken into custody.

Miller's bond was set at $100,000.