Man charged with murder in February shooting in St. Louis

Marquese Moore was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.

ST. LOUIS — A 23-year-old man was charged with murder and other crimes in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and a 17-year-old girl injured.

Marquese Moore was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the Feb. 24 shooting that left 21-year-old Tyrell Survillion dead.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded shortly before 6 p.m. to a shooting in the 4400 block of Ashland Avenue in the Greater Ville neighborhood. They found two shooting victims inside a vehicle.

Tyrell Survillion, 21, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 17-year-old was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Moore was charged Saturday. He is being held without bond.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

The Crime Victim Center of St. Louis has multiple programs to support victims of crime. Crime Victim Center’s programs range from direct services to crime victims as well as “creating awareness and change within the systems they encounter.”

Life Outside of Violence "helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence."

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has the Neighborhood Healing Network, which serves people who have experienced crime, violence or been the victim of an incident that caused trauma.