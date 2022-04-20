Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Cahokia Heights woman

The incident occurred on April 20, 2022.

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man has been charged in the death of a Cahokia Heights woman in April.

Cedric D. Allen, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Camesha McCline, Illinois State Police announced Friday.

On April 20, East St. Louis and Illinois State Police responded to a call of a female lying in the roadway around 7 a.m. near the 2600 block of Illinois Avenue in East St. Louis.

McCline was pronounced dead at the scene.

The ISP Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 6 and the East St. Louis Police Department conducted the investigation.

On Friday, Allen was arrested in the 1300 block of 44th Street in East St. Louis.

His bond is set at $1 million.

Resources for crime victims:

If you have been a victim of a crime or know someone who has been, 5 On Your Side has compiled a list of resources.

Better Family Life is a nonprofit community development organization working to “stabilize inner-city neighborhoods.” One aspect of its mission is a gun violence de-escalation program.

To learn more, call 314-381-8200 or visit https://www.betterfamilylife.org/

Life Outside of Violence “helps those harmed by stabbing, gunshot or assault receive the treatment, support and resources they need to find alternatives to end the cycle of violence.”

To learn more, call 314-327-6697 or email: ProjectLOV@WUSTL.edu

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis has an anti-crime program called “Safety Net for Youth Initiative,” which is a joint partnership with Saint Louis Public Schools to provide services to at-risk youth.

To learn more, visit https://www.ulstl.com/anti-crime-initiative.html