Man charged in death of 67-year-old Collinsville woman

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — A man was charged Monday in connection with the death of a 67-year-old woman in Collinsville, Illinois, last week.

According to a news release from Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine's office, Robert Brittin, 34, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one other crime in connection with the death of Robin Mendez on Nov. 11.

The victim was found with serious injuries around 3:45 p.m. Thursday after police responded to a home in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive for a medical emergency.

Mendez was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner's Office. An autopsy conducted on Mendez's body earlier Friday confirmed the manner of death was homicide.

Police said Brittin took Mendez's maroon 2005 Chevrolet Impala. It's unclear if he was in possession of the vehicle when he was taken into custody.

Last week, Collinsville police said they believed Brittin knew the victim, and her death was not the result of a random act.

Neither Haine's office nor the Collinsville Police Department provided more specifics on what led to Mendez's death.

Brittin was charged with two counts of first-degree murder, which will be combined into one charge as the investigation and prosecution progress. He was also charged with one count of offenses relating to motor vehicles. His bond was set at $2 million.