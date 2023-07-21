'She deserved the safety that she sought': Man charged after death of ex who had restraining order against him

Ralph Beck, 22, was charged with assaulting a woman he had a previous romantic relationship with and later obtained a restraining order against him.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis County man was charged with domestic assault in connection with the death of a woman who had a restraining order against him.

WARNING: The details in this story are disturbing.

Ralph Beck, 22, was charged with assaulting a woman he had a previous romantic relationship with and later obtained a restraining order against him. Officers with the Berkely Police Department said the woman was in Beck's car nude and covered in bruises when they pulled him over late Thursday morning. She later died.

At the family's request, 5 On Your Side is no longer naming the victim.

According to the probable cause statement, Beck was seen by a witness walking out of his house at around 11:30 a.m. Thursday carrying a nude woman that matched the victim's description. Police said he was driving erratically away from his home and hit a car in front of the department before being pulled over.

Beck gave conflicting stories about the victim's condition and lied about where he was coming from, according to the charging documents.

The probable cause statement did not say when she died or if she was dead when they found her in the car.

Officers searched Beck's home and found a mattress with dried blood on it, and multiple extension cords around the room.

An initial autopsy could not determine her cause of death, and the results of a toxicology test and additional testing of the bruises on her body were still ongoing. The medical examiner said the bruises were consistent with those caused by extension cords.

Beck and the victim previously had a romantic relationship, but she filed for an order of protection against Beck. She said Beck had assaulted her multiple times, sexually assaulted her and that she feared Beck. The order was issued on May 16, and Beck was served on May 26.

Beck is being held on $250,000, cash-only bond.

The St. Louis County Police Department's Crimes Against Persons detectives are handling the ongoing investigation.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell issued the following statement on Friday:

“I send my deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victim of this brutal violence. My office is resolved to collaborate with our partners to end the culture of violence against women and girls in St. Louis County. The victim in this case deserved more than accountability after this violence occurred. She deserved the safety that she sought with the order of protection. I want people to feel confident that their local law enforcement will work to protect them from violence.”

Resources for those experiencing domestic violence:

If you or someone you know needs help, you can call the Safe Connections Crisis Helpline at 314-531-2003. You can also text that number from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, free of charge. https://safeconnections.org/

Alternatives to Living In Violent Environments (ALIVE) also has a crisis line at 314-993-2777 and they have a number for Franklin County at 800-941-9144. https://alivestl.org/