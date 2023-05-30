Man charged for fatal double shooting in north St. Louis in 2022

Edd Johnson has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for the deaths of Angela Kabugu and Nelson Paul.

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged for his role in a fatal double shooting in north St. Louis that happened in June of 2022.

Edd Johnson, 31, has been charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action for the deaths of Angela Kabugu and Nelson Paul.

The shooting happened just before 4 a.m. on June 21, 2022, at the intersection of Page Boulevard and Temple Place. According to police, 28-year-old Nelson Paul and 27-year-old Angela Kabugu were found inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said they were shot while driving and crashed into a fire hydrant on the edge of the Christ's Southern Mission Baptist Church grounds.

