21-year-old charged in connection with double homicide in Ferguson

FERGUSON, Mo. — A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a double homicide in Ferguson that happened on Nov. 9.

According to the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis, Jajuan Q. Foster of St. Louis has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action and two counts of tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

Earlier this month, Corzelius Kent and Articia Johnson were found shot to death at the Canfield Green Apartments. Kent was pronounced dead at the scene, and Johnson was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with additional information in the case is urged to contact the Major Case Squad Command Post at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.