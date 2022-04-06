Man charged with DUI, multiple other crimes after South Roxana chase

John Nappier, a 44-year-old East Alton man, was charged with eight felonies including aggravated DUI in connection with the April 4 incident.

SOUTH ROXANA, Ill. — A man is facing charges after police said he led officers on two pursuits in Madison County, injuring a bystander and ramming a police chief's patrol car earlier this week.

John Nappier, a 44-year-old East Alton man, was charged with eight felonies including aggravated DUI, resisting a police officer and aggravated fleeing in connection with the April 4 incident.

South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said in a Monday release that the incident started just after midnight on Monday when an officer tried to pull over Nappier, who they suspected was impaired. A pursuit began, ending in East Alton when Nappier crashed into another vehicle. The suspect vehicle then drove off with heavy damage.

The pursuing officer notified Chief Coles, who came to the scene to check on the condition of the other driver and officer.

The driver of the other car was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment. Police did not have an update on the extent of that person's injuries or their condition.

The chief and an officer canvassed the area in the chief's patrol car, believing Nappier hadn't gotten very far due to the damage. They found Nappier inside a parked vehicle behind a closed business in Alton on Fosterburg Road.

Police said Nappier then struck the chief's car on Fosterburg Road. Another pursuit started when they tried to take him into custody.

According to Illinois State Police, who were called in to investigate the crash involving the police car, police pulled in front of the suspect to stop him on the 4000 block of Fosterburg Road. The suspect then struck the back end of the cruiser as it drove away.

Nappier eventually jumped out of the vehicle in Godfrey, Coles said. After a short foot chase, he was taken into custody.

In all, Nappier was charged with:

two counts of aggravated DUI

two counts of aggravated battery

failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death

criminal damage to government-supported property

resisting a peace officer

aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer