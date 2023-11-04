Man charged in fatal Jeff-Vander-Lou shooting in April

Kevin Larkin, 34, was charged with one count of each second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged in the shooting death of a 33-year-old man in April.

Kevin Larkin, 34, was charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office with one count each of second-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm.

On April 11, officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department were patrolling the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and Glasgow Avenue when they heard several gunshots.

They responded shortly after 5 p.m. and found a scene in the 2800 block of Gamble Street near Norman Seay Park.

Officers found Patrik' James, 33, lying in the street and suffering from gunshot wounds. A man in his 30s ran from the area when police arrived.

James was pronounced dead at the scene.

Larkin was arrested on Wednesday and charged in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

