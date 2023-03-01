Charging documents: Security guards made contact with driver before he fled deadly crash in Midtown

Cedric Dixon, 34, was charged Wednesday with 17 crimes in connection with the crash early Sunday morning. He is still on the run.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS — The man police say caused a crash that killed four people and injured four others was charged Wednesday.

Cedric Dixon, 34, was charged with 17 crimes in connection with the deadly crash at the intersection of South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Avenue early Sunday morning.

The crash happened at about 2 a.m. on South Grand Boulevard and Forest Park Avenue, where the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department found a vehicle upside-down on Forest Park Avenue. According to police, two vehicles collided, one drove off the South Grand Boulevard overpass and landed upside-down on Forest Park Avenue.

Police said traffic camera video showed a 2004 Chevrolet Impala driving south on South Grand. When the driver got to a red light at the intersection, they drove into the northbound lanes to go around the traffic, ran the light and slammed into a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe that was heading west on Forest Park Avenue.

According to the probable cause statement, Dixon got out of the Impala after the crash, removed the license plates and ran off.

During their investigation, police said they spoke with two Saint Louis University security guards who responded to the crash. The security guards told officers they had contact with Dixon before he ran off.

In all, Dixon was charged by Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's office with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, four counts of second-degree assault, one count of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death and eight counts of armed criminal action. The armed criminal action counts listed the vehicle as the weapon.

The charges have been filed while Dixon remains on the run.

All eight of the young people involved in a fatal crash in Midtown over the weekend had recently graduated high school or were close to reaching that milestone.

Four people — 20-year-old Corntrail McKinley, 19-year-old Anthony Robinson, 19-year-old Richard Boyd, and 18-year-old Bryanna Johnson — died in the crash and were identified Tuesday.