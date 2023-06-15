Man charged with multiple crimes in fatal south St. Louis shooting

Clyde Sanders, 34, was charged with first-degree murder and multiple other crimes for the fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kobe Dotson.

ST. LOUIS — A man has been charged with multiple crimes a fatal south St. Louis shooting in April.

Clyde Sanders, 34, was charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office with one count of first-degree murder, three counts of first-degree assault and four counts of armed criminal action.

He was also charged with tampering with physical evidence, attempting to escape confinement and second-degree property damage.

On the night of April 25, St. Louis police responded to a “ShotSpotter” call in the 2800 block of Chippewa Street. Officers found a 19-year-old Kobe Dotson lying in the street near a pickup truck suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died.

Investigators learned the victim was reversing eastbound on Chippewa Street when he was shot. His truck eventually hit a fire hydrant, causing both driver-side doors to be ripped off, according to a police report.

He crashed into the front of a vacant home and was ejected from the truck.

Three passengers — two 16-year-old girls and a 17-year-old boy — were in the car at the time of the shooting. Police said they ran away from the scene but were eventually found and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact St. Louis police's homicide division at 314-444-5371. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS(8477).

