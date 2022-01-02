Man charged for fatal stabbing in Florissant

Joseph Harris admitted to stabbing Thomas Harris, after being attacked.

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Prosecutors charged a man Saturday with fatally stabbing another man on New Year’s Eve.

St. Louis County prosecutors charged Joseph Harris with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and tampering with evidence in connection with Friday’s stabbing.

Florissant police said in court documents that officers found Thomas Harris dead in a bedroom of Joseph Harris’ house, which is located on the 1500 block of Beta Drive. A blood trail led from the bedroom to the kitchen. It wasn’t immediately clear if the two men were related. Police said the 39-year-old Joseph Harris admitted to killing Thomas Harris after he was attacked.

Investigators found several knives in the kitchen but none of them had blood on them.

