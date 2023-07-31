Ironton man charged after firing shots at deputies during pursuit that spanned 3 counties

The pursuit lasted 50 minutes, spanned three counties and over 48 miles, the Crawford County Sheriff's Office said.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — An Ironton man has been charged after firing shots at deputies during a lengthy pursuit in rural Missouri Friday.

On Friday, July 28, deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office were advised by the Steelville Police Department of burglary and theft of two vehicles that morning.

A sergeant in Crawford County located one of the vehicles that fled on Long Springs Road in Steelville. A second sergeant responded to the area where both began to pursue the suspect vehicle.

During the pursuit, the sheriff's office said the driver began firing shots from the driver's side window.

The pursuit lasted 50 minutes, spanned three counties and over 48 miles, the sheriff's office said. The vehicle was eventually disabled and the driver was taken into custody. A handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

Jeffrey Wayne White, 42, was charged with first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was also charged with two counts of each unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with a motor vehicle.

White is a known felon, according to the sheriff's office, and was transported to the Crawford County Adult Detention Facility.

The sheriff's office said the second stolen vehicle involved in the incident was located on Long Springs Road.

The sheriff's office thanked the Steelville Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Washington County Sheriff's Office, Iron County Sheriff's Office, Missouri Conservation and Crawford CENCOM for their assistance.