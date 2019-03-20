EAST ST LOUIS, Ill. — A 26-year-old man was charged with the shooting death of a man in East St. Louis Monday.

The Illinois State Police said Herman D. Taylor was charged with first-degree murder, arson and attempting to conceal a homicide as well as other charges.

Police said Taylor shot Ricardo C. Jackson at a home on the 800 block of 80th Street in East St. Louis.

In all, he was charged with first-degree murder, residential arson, arson, felon in possession of a weapon and concealment of a homicidal death. His bond was set at $1 million.