Man charged after Sunday homicide at downtown St. Louis hotel

Ross was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Arthur Ross, Jr., was charged Friday in the shooting death of 27-year-old Kevin Anderson, from Indianapolis.

Anderson was found suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the stairwell of America's Best Value Inn, located at 1100 Lumiere Place Blvd., St. Louis police said.

He was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he later died.

Police said an investigation revealed that Anderson was shot after a possible confrontation with Ross.

