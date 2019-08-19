The man charged in connection to a murder at Ballpark Village in 2018 is expected to enter a guilty plea in court Monday afternoon.

Scotty Joseph Lee was charged in May 2018 with first-degree murder, one count of assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the shooting that left a father dead.

Corey Hall was shot and killed on while celebrating his 38th birthday at Ballpark Village. Friends described Hall as a family man and an entrepreneur, who always wanted to help others.

In 2018, police said Lee knew Hall but did not say how they knew each other.

Lee’s due in court at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 19.

