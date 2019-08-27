CAHOKIA, Ill. — A man is facing a felony weapons charge after investigators with the Major Case Squad said he was involved in the shooting death of a St. Louis man in Cahokia, Illinois, Thursday.

Celdre L. Ross, 24, was charged with felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting death of Mahir Smajic.

RELATED: 'Nobody knows what happened' | Loved ones search for answers after St. Louis man killed in Cahokia

The major case squad was called in to investigate Thursday after Smajic was found dead inside his car on Mildred Avenue at around 3:25 Thursday morning. During their investigation, Major Case Squad detectives identified Ross as a person of interest after talking with witnesses.

Ross was taken into custody Sunday in Godfrey, Illinois, and held at the Cahokia Police Department until charges were filed. His address was listed as the same location where the shooting happened.

His bond was set at $50,000.

A press release from the Major Case Squad did not say what role Ross played in the murder or if he would face additional charges, but it did say the Major Case Squad is done investigating the case. The release said they turned all their investigative materials over to the Cahokia Police Department.

