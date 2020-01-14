ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was charged Monday in connection with a shootout in Dellwood last Friday.

Gene Lamont Douthit, 42, was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm in connection with the gun battle near the intersection of Nashua and Emery Drives.

Police said Douthit went the home of a man he had run-ins with in the past and fired shots at the man's home about 10 times. When the man came out of his house and saw Douthit with a gun, the man fired shots in self-defense.

Police said Douthit then got into a car and drove a few yards from the victim's house and flashed his gun out the window again. The man then shot at Douthit again.

When police took Douthit into custody, the man and his two friends who were at the home at the time of the shootout identified Douthit as the shooter. Police said his car also matched the description and they found a gun that matched the shell casings on the scene.

Douthit was not allowed to have a gun because he was previously convicted of tampering with a motor vehicle as well as second-degree drug trafficking.

Douthit's bond was set at $150,000, cash only.

