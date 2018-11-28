SAUGET, Ill. — A Bonne Terre, Missouri, man was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday night in connection with the shooting death of a Fenton father after leaving a Sauget, Illinois, nightclub Thanksgiving night.

Illinois State Police said they found 34-year-old Christopher Moses shot to death in his white Nissan Frontier at around 8:45 Friday morning. They said he appeared to be shot while driving north on Route 3. His car was found in an embankment along the road.

Earlier this week, police were looking for persons of interest. On Tuesday, 33-year-old Nicholas Wann was charged with first-degree murder.

Wann is being held in St. Francois County.

© 2018 KSDK