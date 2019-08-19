ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he shot three people at a Downtown bar back in June.

Donald Clark Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree assault and four other crimes in connection with the shooting at Voce Bar in the early morning hours of June 16.

Police said they were called to the bar at around 2 a.m. They arrived to find three people had been shot inside the bar: a 39-year-old man, 24-year-old woman and a 38-year-old woman.

Patrons told police the shooter was a regular at the bar who went by Fat Boi. After tracking down a Facebook profile going by a similar name, police said witnesses identified Clark Jr. out of a photo lineup.

On Friday, St. Louis County police pulled a car over for illegal tint. Clark Jr. was driving the car, and police took him into custody. Police said the owner of the car was also inside and gave police permission to search the car where they found a handgun that matched the gun used in the shooting. She said it was his.

Police also discovered Clark Jr. was a convicted felon, making his possession of the gun illegal.

In all, Clark Jr. was charged with three counts of assault, three counts of armed criminal action and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.

