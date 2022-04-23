Man charged in crash that seriously injured mom, 2-year-old son

Leon Russell, 29, faces charges of second-degree assault, resisting arrest by fleeing, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while suspended.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 29-year-old man was charged Saturday in connection with a crash that injured three people, including a mother and her 2-year-old son, a day earlier in north St. Louis County.

St. Louis County police said a Dodge Challenger being driven by Leon Russell was traveling southbound on West Florissant Avenue when it crashed into a black Hyundai sedan at about 8:52 a.m. Friday as it was waiting to make a left turn onto Hudson Drive from northbound West Florissant Avenue.

The Hyundai, which was occupied by the mother and her son, hit a utility pole and caught fire. Both people were thrown from the car, St. Louis Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Tracy Panus said.

Panus said both mother and child were taken to a St. Louis area hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Russell then lost control of the Dodge, which struck a white Oldsmobile sedan traveling northbound on West Florissant Avenue. The driver of that car suffered minor injuries, Panus said.

Several minutes before the crash, St. Louis County police officers in a marked patrol vehicle attempted to pull over the Dodge on northbound Riverview Boulevard near Interstate 270 after realizing it was taken in a carjacking Thursday night in the 1400 block of Cochran Pl. in St. Louis.

The carjacking victim told St. Louis police he was sitting in the car when two men with guns demanded he get out at around 11 p.m.

Russell fled from the officers and "evaded spike strips" that had been deployed. He also traveled the wrong way into oncoming traffic, ran red lights and ignored stop signs, police said.

Panus said the department's pursuit policy was followed during the chase.

"It was taken in a carjacking, so it does fit our pursuit criteria," Panus said.

Russell, of the 1100 block of Laredo Ave., was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, resisting arrest by fleeing, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while suspended. Police said he admitted his driver’s license was suspended.

No charges had been filed as of Saturday evening in connection with the carjacking in St. Louis.

Russell was taken to a hospital following the crash, but "suffered no apparent injuries," Panus said. A handgun was also recovered from the Dodge.