Bridgeton man charged in carjacking that left woman dead

ST. LOUIS — A Bridgeton, Missouri, man was charged with multiple federal crimes in connection with a deadly carjacking in May of 2019.

Anthony Jones, 28, was charged with carjacking resulting in death, witness tampering and multiple other crimes in connection with a carjacking that left Jessica Vinson dead.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office of Eastern Missouri, Vinson was found dead from a gunshot wound near the 5300 block of Vernon Avenue in the city's Visitation Park Neighborhood. During the investigation, police discovered Vinson's home on Maffitt Avenue had been burglarized and her 2015 Dodge Charger was missing.

Police said they spotted the car a few days later, but Jones sped away and eventually crashed. A woman inside the car was able to get away, but police caught up with Jones and arrested him.

Police said they found a pistol when they arrested him, and an investigation found threatening messages he made to multiple people if they said anything about the shooting of Vinson.

In all, Jones was charged with carjacking resulting in death, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death, felon in possession of ammunition, felon in possession of a firearm, and witness tampering.

If convicted, Jones could face up to life in prison.