The man charged in connection to a murder at Ballpark Village in 2018 was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty Monday.

Scotty Joseph Lee was charged in May 2018 with first-degree murder, one count of assault and two counts of armed criminal action in connection with the shooting that left a father dead.

A spokeswoman for the circuit attorney's office said the murder charge was amended to involuntary manslaughter and the assault charge was amended to second-degree assault. He pleaded guilty to all the charges and will serve four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections.

Corey Hall was shot and killed on while celebrating his 38th birthday at Ballpark Village. Friends described Hall as a family man and an entrepreneur, who always wanted to help others.

In 2018, police said Lee knew Hall but did not say how they knew each other.

