ST. LOUIS — A man is facing murder and robbery charges after police said he shot and killed a man during a robbery Friday.

Justin T. Caffey, 31, was charged with second-degree murder armed robbery and two counts of armed criminal action Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of 54-year-old Michael Hudson.

Charging documents said Caffey agreed to meet with Hudson to buy pills. When they met up, Caffey pulled out a gun and announces a robbery. The two men struggled for a short time before Caffey shot and killed Hudson.

Caffey is being held on a $500,000, cash-only bond.