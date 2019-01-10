ST. LOUIS — A man is facing charges after police said he shot and killed a 21-year-old woman in her apartment last week.

Nichols St. James Chatman, 25, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and multiple other charges in connection with the double shooting on Sept. 23.

According to charging documents, Chatman walked into Deariah Jones' apartment at around 8:30 p.m. and found Jones and a man laying in bed together. Police said Chatman then shot the man in the shoulder and Jones in the chest.

The man survived, but Jones died at the hospital a short time later.

RELATED: 'This is not right' | Family grieves 21-year-old shot, killed in St. Louis apartment

Police said Chatman knew the man before the shooting and Chatman had texted the man asking where he was.

In all, he was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and two counts of armed criminal action. He was taken into custody and was not given bond.

More local news:

RELATED: Woman charged in connection to robbery, assault at a West County store

RELATED: These are St. Louis' best public high schools

RELATED: What you should know about the Braves as the Cardinals head to the NLDS