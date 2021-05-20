Man accused of fleeing police, causing deadly St. Louis County crash charged

According to the probable cause statement, Jacob Spear was driving a stolen 1993 Ford Crown Victoria

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 26-year-old man is behind bars after causing a serious crash that left one man dead in Marlborough.

Jacob Spear now faces a string of charges including first-degree involuntary manslaughter, three counts of second-degree assault, three counts of fourth-degree assault, and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle.

According to the probable cause statement, Spear was driving a 1993 Ford Crown Victoria, which had previously been stolen from South St. Louis County on April 16.

On May 5, a Shrewsbury Police sergeant attempted to stop Spear when he observed him run a red light on Watson Road.

When the sergeant turned on his emergency lights, Spear began speeding away westbound on Watson.

Police said the sergeant turned off his emergency lights and stopped the chase when he realized the driver was fleeing.

Soon after, Spear ran a red light and caused a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Laclede Station Road and Watson Road.

Jay Howell, 46, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and died 11 days later from the injuries he suffered due to the crash. Howell was the passenger of Spear’s vehicle.

In all, Spears and seven other people were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Spear is being held on a $200,000, cash only, no 10% bond.

Another multi-vehicle accident happened on May 19, in St. Louis' North Pointe neighborhood.

A witness told 5 On Your Side that a car was driving the wrong way down the one-way street.

Two of the cars involved in the crash flipped and multiple people were trapped inside their cars.