In-home nurse sexually abuses teen patient, charges say

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. — A Metro East man has been charged with two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse police said happened while he was working as an in-home nurse.

St. Clair County State’s attorney charged 24-year-old William B. Morris, of Cottage Hills, in connection with the sexual abuse of a minor child.

According to charging documents, Morris is accused of committing an act of sexual conduct with the minor he was supposed to be treating as the child's in-home nurse on Aug. 28. The child is between the ages of 13 and 18, according to charging documents.

Morris is accused of touching the child’s genitals.

He’s being held in jail on $100,000 bond.

The case was investigated by the O'Fallon, Illinois Police Department.

The police department said since this case involves a juvenile victim, they will not be releasing any further information.