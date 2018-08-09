ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police have confirmed they have a suspect in custody connected to the fatal shooting of Alexander Marley in a south county Walmart parking lot on Thursday.

St. Louis County police have 38-year-old Jesse Kelley in custody.

Police are also saying they believe the suspect is connected to a robbery and kidnapping that occurred in the Central West End Wednesday morning.

They were previously looking for this person of interest:

Suspect waiting at the corner of Lake at Westminster Place

It is not known if the suspect knew the Marley.

Alexander Marley

Kelley has been charged with second degree murder, first degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

