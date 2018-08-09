ST. LOUIS COUNTY - Police have confirmed they have a suspect in custody connected to the fatal shooting of Alexander Marley in a south county Walmart parking lot on Thursday.

St. Louis County police have 38-year-old Jesse Kelley in custody.

Police are also saying they believe the suspect is connected to a robbery and kidnapping that occurred in the Central West End Wednesday morning.

They were previously looking for this person of interest:

Suspect waiting at the corner of Lake at Westminster Place

It is not known if the suspect knew the Marley.

alexmarley_1536345264202.PNG
Alexander Marley

Kelley has been charged with second degree murder, first degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action. He is being held on a $500,000 cash only bond.

