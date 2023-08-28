Man charged with kidnapping, assault after realtor held at gunpoint in St. Peters

The woman told police that the man "told her it was going to be okay" as he held a gun to her chest and then tried to drag her back into the building after she ran.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Peters man is facing several charges after police say he held a realtor at gunpoint inside his St. Peters condominium.

Adam Nadzinski is charged Thursday with second-degree kidnapping, fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

According to a probable cause statement filed by the St. Peters Police Department, Nadzinski met the realtor on Aug. 23 in his condominium building on Piedmont Circle to discuss selling his property. The realtor told police that the two were sitting on opposite ends of a couch and she was looking at her phone when she saw him move. She then looked up to see him pull a gun out of a "sheath."

She said Nadzinski then walked over to her until he was standing a foot away and pointed the gun at her chest.

The woman screamed and called for help, at which point Nadzinski "told her it was going to be okay," the probable cause statement said. She then stood up and he grabbed her arm, but she pulled out of his grip and ran to the front door. Once she got the door open, she said he grabbed her by her arm again and she began screaming as he tried to pull her back inside.

The woman then dropped her purse and ran into the parking lot screaming for help.

Police said Nadzinski was later found walking in between the condominium buildings and he approached officers with his hands in his pockets before he was arrested. Officers found a gun in his pocket that held fifteen rounds of ammunition.

In an interview, Nadzinski told police that he showed the gun to the woman in its holster in order to ask if it was legal to bring it to Costa Rica, where he planned to move. He said that he then left his condominium before police arrived "because he did not know what to do and was afraid of what police would do."

The victim said she never had a conversation with Nadzinski about guns.

According to the probable cause statement, Nadzinski was given the chance during booking to make a phone call to friends or relatives, but instead called the victim twice.

A judge ordered Nadzinski to have no contact with the victim as a condition of his bond, which was set at $75,000 cash-only.