HILLSDALE, Mo. — Charges were filed against the man who police said put a 6-month-old boy in a garbage bag before fleeing a Hillsdale home with the boy Wednesday night.

Hillsdale Captain Simmons said Andre Eaton Hill was charged with kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

The Amber Alert was activated at about 10:50 p.m. Wednesday after troopers said the man took the baby from a home in the 2100 block of Erick Avenue in Hillsdale. Troopers said the man abducted the baby by placing him in a trash bag.

The boy was found safe Thursday morning, but they didn't say where the boy was found.

He is being held on a $100,000, cash-only bond.

