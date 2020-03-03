KIRKWOOD, Mo. — A man was charged in connection with a carjacking that happened in Kirkwood on Feb. 27.
Najee Neal, 28, faces charges of first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and resisting/interfering with arrest, according to Kirkwood police.
Neal is being held at the St. Louis City Jail on a $125,000 cash-only bond. He had been on parole for a previous robbery conviction, police said.
The carjacking happened at a home on the 600 block of Meadowridge Lane.
The victim told police he was parked in his driveway when Neal approached his vehicle, pointed a gun at him and demanded his vehicle, phone, wallet and jacket. The victim complied and Neal took off.
Minutes later, a St. Louis police officer spotted the vehicle and chased it. The vehicle crashed and the suspect took off. Police arrested Neal.
