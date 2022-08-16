Man charged with killing of ex-girlfriend and business partner in Kirkwood

Todd Wilbert faces murder, burglary, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon - while inebriated charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against a man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and business partner.

54-year-old Todd Wilbert, 54, is accused of fatally shooting Elizabeth Gill of Kirkwood on Saturday night. Wilbert is charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, burglary and unlawful use of a weapon while inebriated.

Wilbert allegedly had been calling Gill all day about money, according to court documents. He went to Gill’s home around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening, broke into the home via the back porch and confronted her, documents said. At one point, Gill called 911 and said a man was in her house pointing a gun at her. A man's voice heard in the background of the call was confirmed to be Wilbert's.

“There's nothing to justify killing, harming or abusing someone in any way,” St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell said. “There's ways to solve financial or business disputes are courts. Those can be worked out in amicable, fair and just ways. When someone elevates it to use violence will be held accountable. This is just tragic. We send our most heartfelt condolences to the family of the victim. Our office will do everything in our power to hold this individual accountable."

Gill was shot twice around 10:15 p.m. according to investigators.

When police arrived at the home, several family members directed them to where she was laying. Gill was pronounced dead at the scene. Wilbert was found nearby, inebriated and within reach of the suspected murder weapon.

Safe Connections, an organization that advocates for domestic abuse victims, said no matter how dark a situation may seem, there’s always help. They aren’t blaming the victims by any means, but staff members want this example to help others get out of harm's way.

“So many of these incidents and situations happen in secret and behind closed doors,” Emily Stoinski of Safe Connections said. “If someone says I am experiencing this or I'm concerned about things happening in my relationship. Having family and friends say we believe you and we are here to support you whatever that looks like will be so impactful.”

Stoinski urges anyone who needs help to call 314-531-2003.