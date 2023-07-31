Man charged in Lake of the Ozarks crash that injured 8

A blood sample taken from Ramirez at the hospital after the crash showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.185%.

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — A man from California was charged after a boat crash injured eight, including himself, at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Adam Ramirez, 47, was charged Monday with five counts of boating while intoxicated resulting in physical injury, two counts of boating resulting in serious injury and several misdemeanors following the crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the boat crash happened at about 11:55 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. The report said the boat ran aground near the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm of the lake and then struck a home and flipped, throwing the driver and seven others from the boat.

According to court documents, two passengers said the boat was traveling between 50 and 60 miles per hour at the time. The speed limit was 30.

The investigation also found there was an insufficient number of personal floatation devices and the boat was not registered, according to documents.

When interviewed, Ramirez admitted to drinking and operating the boat. He told an officer he had been drinking champagne around two hours prior to the crash but when asked how much he replied "I couldn't tell you," the documents said.

Ramirez was arrested Sunday and was released so he could receive treatment for serious injuries sustained in the crash.

A blood sample taken from Ramirez at the hospital after the crash showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.185%. The legal limit in Missouri is .08%.

Four of the people injured in the crash were from California, two were from Mississippi, one was from Michigan and one was from Glen Ellyn, Illinois. Six of the people suffered serious injuries and two suffered minor injuries. They ranged in age from 21 to 51.

The victims sustained injuries various injuries including broken bones, extensive lacerations, bruises, puncture wounds and one suffered chemical burns, documents said.