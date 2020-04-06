Man charged after man, woman killed in separate shootings

A man and woman were both killed in the same area, three days apart

ST. LOUIS — A 28-year-old man has been charged after a man and woman were killed in two separate shootings in April.

The circuit attorney’s office has issued at-large warrants against Darrell Fisher for two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action.

On April 14, police responded to the 3600 block of South Broadway for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the sidewalk suffering from a puncture wound.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man was later identified as 19-year-old Malik Henderson.

Charging documents stated Henderson was shot as he was entering 25-year-old Zenobia Johnson's apartment on South Broadway.

Johnson told police Henderson was a friend of hers and had a key to the apartment. She told officers there was another man inside the apartment when Henderson arrived.

She said the other man was there to socialize but didn't tell police his name. Jonhson said the man was making her feel uncomfotable and told police when Henderson came through the door, the man shot Henderson and fled.

Investigators found a fingerprint on a glass at that scene that was linked to Darrell Fisher.

Three days later on April 17, police were again called to the 3600 block of South Broadway where they found Johnson inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Charging documents stated Real Time Center video captured a Ford Fusion that appeared to be circling the area of Johnson's apartment on the night of April 17.

The car's license plate was captured by the cameras and the car belonged to Fisher's mother, according to the documents.

As Johnson was traveling down the 3500 block of Wisconsin near her apartment, the same Ford Fusion was seen following her. Surveillance video showed when Johnson pulled in front of her apartment building, a man approached her car minutes later.

Johnson was shot multiple times and died from her injuries.

Video shows the man running away and a few moments later, a Ford Fusion is seen speeding away.

Search warrants were issued for Fisher’s cell phone information including any cell tower information for the time of the two murders.

The location data from the cell towers showed Fisher was traveling along the same path as where the Ford Fusion was traveling on April 17.

The cell tower data also shows Fisher being in the 3600 block of South Broadway on April 14 around the same time Henderson was killed.

Police believe Fisher murdered Johnson due to her being interviewed by officers in Henderson’s death and believe he is a danger to the community and any other witnesses.