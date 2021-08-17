Man charged with murder for deadly July shooting in Ferguson arrested

The Ferguson Police Department said they received a tip that Rodgers was in the city of St. Louis and were able to make an arrest Tuesday

FERGUSON, Mo. — A man who was charged with a deadly July shooting in Ferguson was taken into custody Tuesday, more than a month after the shooting.

Garry Rodgers, 24, was charged with at-large counts of first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the deadly shooting of Austin Phillips on July 16. After a month of searching, the Ferguson Police Department said they received a tip that Rodgers was in the city of St. Louis. On Tuesday, they were able to make an arrest Tuesday.

The Ferguson Police Department said officers responded to the area of Highmont and Gage drives at around 9:40 on July 16 after a ShotSpotter call and a 911 call to report shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found the man on the pavement with a gunshot wound. He was unconscious but still breathing, so officers administered aid until firefighters and EMS workers could arrive.

The man was rushed to the hospital but died from his injuries. A few days later, he was identified as 26-year-old Austin Phillips.