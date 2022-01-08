Man charged with murder in deadly shooting of teen at transit station

Alexander Montrel was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting. He's being held without bond.

ST. LOUIS — A 21-year-old St. Louis man was charged with murder after police said he shot a teenager to death in a transportation station near the Enterprise Center Monday afternoon.

Alexander Montrel was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the shooting death of Dimari Chapple.

Police said Montrel walked into the St. Louis Gateway Transportation Center on South 15th Street in a full ski mask and loitered inside before walking up to the teenage victim and shooting him in the face. 5 On Your Side has obtained surveillance video of the shooting but are choosing not to share it due to its graphic nature. Police sources say Chapple was targeted but it's still unclear how the two may have known each other. Chapple was identified in the charging documents. A witness says Montrel walked up to Chapple and said "what's up now" before pulling a revolver from his pants and shooting the victim. .

According to charging documents, police were able to track Montrel from the moment of the shooting all the way to his arrest on a MetroLink platform. Police said he had removed the ski mask and other clothing he wore at the time of the shooting.

In charging documents, police said Montrel "admitted that he knew what he was doing and that he knew it was wrong" in a recorded interview.

Montrel is being held without bond. Court documents indicate he's too dangerous to be out on bail.

Amtrak also operates out of the station.

Customers say both companies temporarily shut down after the deadly shooting.

