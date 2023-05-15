Man charged with murder in deadly Alton, Illinois, shooting

Chauncy Lucas Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Tyrone Williams.

ALTON, Ill. — A man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting last week that left a 20-year-old man dead in Alton, Illinois.

Chauncy Lucas Jr., 22, was charged with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 20-year-old Tyrone Williams.

The Alton Police Department responded to a shooting shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1600 block of Rock Springs Drive.

Officers found Williams suffering from gunshot wounds and he was transported to a St. Louis area hospital. He later died of his injuries at the hospital.

Police said their investigation in the days after the shooting led them to Lucas Jr., who was taken into custody. He is being held on a $2 million bond.

A second person was taken into custody and charged with obstruction of justice, but police did not say what led to that charge.

A press release from the department said the investigation was ongoing, and police were still looking for a vehicle they believe was used in the shooting.

The car was described as a silver, 2019-2023 Chevrolet Malibu. The car had a seven-day temporary tag. The car is known to frequent the Venice and Madison, Illinois, areas.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 Ext. 637.

The ATF, Illinois State Police, Madison Police Department, Venice Police Department, Metro East Auto Theft Task Force, and St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office helped with the investigation.