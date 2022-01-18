Man charged with murder for deadly Monday afternoon shooting in St. Louis County

Randle Canaday was charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in connection with the Monday afternoon murder of a man police haven't identified.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 35-year-old man was charged with murder Tuesday after police said he was the only other person in an area where a man was found shot and killed Monday afternoon.

Police said they were called to the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane in the Northwood Court Apartment complex for a report of a shooting at around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, officers found a man inside a car who had been shot multiple times. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting.

A press release from the police department said two witnesses told officers Canaday was the only other person in the area where the shooting occurred. Police took him into custody a few hours later in the same apartment complex where the shooting happened. His address was also listed as the 7300 block of Ridgehaven Lane.